Fredrik Widlund Purchases 23,000 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 23,000 shares of CLS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £56,810 ($74,222.63).

Fredrik Widlund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CLS alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Fredrik Widlund purchased 33,000 shares of CLS stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £74,580 ($97,439.25).

On Monday, March 8th, Fredrik Widlund bought 68 shares of CLS stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($195.45).

Shares of LON:CLI opened at GBX 244.50 ($3.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77. CLS Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 163.20 ($2.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 251.50 ($3.29). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 235.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 219.47. The firm has a market cap of £996.08 million and a P/E ratio of 13.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of CLS in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.