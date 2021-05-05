Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.16

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.16 and last traded at C$8.16, with a volume of 81144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -70.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -247.92%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

