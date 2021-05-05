Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) and Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A and Friendly Hills Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A 0 2 2 0 2.50 Friendly Hills Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A currently has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 191.95%. Given Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A is more favorable than Friendly Hills Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A and Friendly Hills Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A 31.53% 6.85% 1.04% Friendly Hills Bank 12.30% 4.62% 0.54%

Volatility and Risk

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Friendly Hills Bank has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.9% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A and Friendly Hills Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A $290.82 million 2.03 $86.05 million N/A N/A Friendly Hills Bank $6.68 million 2.78 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has higher revenue and earnings than Friendly Hills Bank.

Summary

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A beats Friendly Hills Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets. The company also provides treasury solutions. It primarily serves financial institutions, companies, and investors. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

About Friendly Hills Bank

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products to businesses and professionals. The company accepts business checking and savings accounts, as well as high yield money market accounts; personal, interest, senior, and e checking plans; savings plans, including personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, and fixed term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loan products comprising working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing loans, construction financing loans, business expansion loans, small business administration loans, and letters of credit, as well as machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing services; and home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and personal loans. In addition, the company offers cash management, business professional, automated clearing house, business online banking, courier, remote deposit capture, sweep account, wire transfer, mobile banking, payroll, overdraft protection, automated teller machine, and direct deposit services, as well as credit and debit cards. Friendly Hills Bank was founded in 2006 and is based in Whittier, California.

