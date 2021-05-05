FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,441 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital Corp. II makes up approximately 0.7% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,631,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,813. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital Corp. II currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

