FTAC Parnassus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTPAU) Shares Up 0.6%

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.13. 1,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 114,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTPAU)

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Parnassus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.