Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €46.00 by Independent Research

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €46.00 ($54.12) price target by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €46.55 ($54.76).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €35.10 ($41.29) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.28.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.