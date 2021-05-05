Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.683-9.683 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.12 billion-$34.12 billion.
Fujitsu stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 27,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.88. Fujitsu has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70.
About Fujitsu
