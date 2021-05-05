Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.683-9.683 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.12 billion-$34.12 billion.

Fujitsu stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 27,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.88. Fujitsu has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

