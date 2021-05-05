Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $32.02 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 8.34% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $32,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWK traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.26. 450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,051. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.24. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $97.65.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

