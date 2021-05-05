FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Issued By Raymond James (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $2.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.36. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$145.95 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

