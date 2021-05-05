FY2021 EPS Estimates for FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Raised by Analyst

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstService in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.86. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FSV. CIBC downgraded FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$223.88.

Shares of FSV stock opened at C$197.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$196.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$183.39. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of C$106.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$219.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

In other FirstService news, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total value of C$410,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,100.40. Also, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total transaction of C$2,929,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at C$9,261,000.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

