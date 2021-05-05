FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fortescue Metals Group Limited Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortescue Metals Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $34.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $4.631 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 12.35%. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.10%.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

