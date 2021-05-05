FY2021 EPS Estimates for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Increased by Analyst

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Littelfuse in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $9.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.90. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s FY2022 earnings at $10.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

Shares of LFUS opened at $260.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.57. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Littelfuse has a one year low of $131.81 and a one year high of $287.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,234,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Insiders have sold 28,508 shares of company stock worth $7,739,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

