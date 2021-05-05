FY2021 EPS Estimates for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Increased by B. Riley

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.65. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CASH. Raymond James upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $49.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.35. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $51.02.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Brookside Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC now owns 498,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 360,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at $901,868.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $225,557. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

