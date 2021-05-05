FY2021 EPS Estimates for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veritex in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $35.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47. Veritex has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $35.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the first quarter worth $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,322.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 549,112 shares in the company, valued at $15,957,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 479,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,395,633.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,497 shares of company stock worth $2,493,102 in the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

