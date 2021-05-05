Gabelli Upgrades Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Buy

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACBI. G.Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $27.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $550.79 million, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

