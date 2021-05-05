GAMB (GMB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $425,928.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. GAMB has a market capitalization of $30.60 million and approximately $425,928.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GAMB has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00085012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00068342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $474.13 or 0.00831012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00101069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,368.48 or 0.09409284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00044390 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

