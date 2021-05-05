GasLog Partners (GLOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.42 million. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. On average, analysts expect GasLog Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GLOP opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $156.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.84. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

