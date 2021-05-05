GCN Coin (GCN) Reaches Market Cap of $180,124.92

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 56.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 44.8% against the dollar. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $180,124.92 and $179.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $344.17 or 0.00605394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002476 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

