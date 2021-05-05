GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on G1A. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.66 ($37.24).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €35.36 ($41.60) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 65.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.90. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €19.55 ($23.00) and a twelve month high of €37.34 ($43.93).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.