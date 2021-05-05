Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives $162.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gecina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of GECFF remained flat at $$144.61 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.90. Gecina has a 1 year low of $112.02 and a 1 year high of $159.40.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

