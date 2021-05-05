Geeq Tops 1-Day Volume of $161,642.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Geeq has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. Geeq has a total market cap of $10.03 million and $161,642.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00084346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00019790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00066083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $471.27 or 0.00825740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00101321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,369.50 or 0.09408306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.