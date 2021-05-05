General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 53.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for about 1.6% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $2,040,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in General Mills by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in General Mills by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.47. 97,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,780,812. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $59.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

