Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) PT Raised to $140.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPC. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $130.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $130.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,157,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after buying an additional 195,329 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,507,000 after buying an additional 104,436 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,375,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,128,000 after buying an additional 83,687 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,457,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

