GeoCoin Market Cap Reaches $2.55 Million (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001414 BTC on exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $8,574.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.73 or 0.00610556 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00073326 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,277.04 or 1.00859834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00042832 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.34 or 0.00208386 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001301 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

