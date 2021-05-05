GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Down 6.3%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)’s stock price was down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 1,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 190,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Get GeoPark alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $947.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter worth about $160,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter worth about $4,017,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 965,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 149,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.