Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.860-1.880 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GTY traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.08. 2,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,672. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $32.18.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

