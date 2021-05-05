Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.300-3.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.30-3.47 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $7.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.58. 236,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,881. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.72. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $308,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

