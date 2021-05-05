Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $97.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Gibraltar have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. It has been benefiting from the three-pillar value creation strategy, strengthening housing market and strong Renewable Energy & Conservation business. Also, improvement in Residential Products, product and service mix, better management of price and material cost and overall operational excellence added to the bliss. Consequently, its earnings surpassed analysts’ expectations in 11 of the trailing 15 quarters. However, rise in price of key input commodities raises concern for the company. Also, softness in the Industrial business and cannabis growing and processing markets continues to hurt performance to some extent. Also, the earnings estimates for 2021 have declined over the past 60 days, depicting analysts' concern over the company's growth prospect.”

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $91.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.72. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $308,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $210,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.