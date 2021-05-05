Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) PT Raised to $23.00 at CIBC

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its target price upped by research analysts at CIBC from $22.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

