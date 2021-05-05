Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital downgraded Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale lowered Givaudan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $83.77 on Tuesday. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $89.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $2.7233 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Givaudan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.61%.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

