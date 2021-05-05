Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Get Givaudan alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GVDNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Societe Generale downgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $83.77 on Monday. Givaudan has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $89.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.45.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Givaudan (GVDNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.