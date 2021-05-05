GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Raises Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.6367 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

GlaxoSmithKline has decreased its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,132. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

