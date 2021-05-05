GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Raises Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.6367 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.
GlaxoSmithKline has decreased its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE GSK traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,132. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
