Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Global Payments has increased its dividend by 2,500.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Global Payments has a payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Payments to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

NYSE GPN traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.14. 16,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,689. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.61 and its 200-day moving average is $197.55. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

