Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.52% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

GDEN stock opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.66. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.26 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

