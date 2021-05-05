Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.19

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 7339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.71 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,392,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 974,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 681,746 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 211,589 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.