Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at BTIG Research

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $168.71 million during the quarter.
Golden Ocean Group Company Profile
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
