Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at BTIG Research

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $168.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $16,392,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 233.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 974,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 681,746 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 211,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

