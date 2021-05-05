Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned 0.25% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $30,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,587,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,728,000 after acquiring an additional 64,093 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,422,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,608,000 after acquiring an additional 102,535 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,821,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,709,000 after purchasing an additional 336,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,747,000 after purchasing an additional 131,278 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,545. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.37. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.13 and a 52-week high of $83.97.

