GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen upped their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $38.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $42,853,190.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,915,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $5,587,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,957,616 shares of company stock worth $71,468,673 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at $24,204,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

