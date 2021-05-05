Goose Finance (EGG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.57 Million

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. Goose Finance has a market cap of $29.38 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for $16.74 or 0.00029166 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00084676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00068017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.73 or 0.00823806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00100035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,441.75 or 0.09483073 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00044219 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

