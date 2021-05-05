Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.32 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will announce $36.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.40 million and the lowest is $36.23 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $29.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $149.70 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $215.48 million, with estimates ranging from $201.60 million to $229.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

GSHD opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.74 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.65.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.55, for a total transaction of $285,593.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,809,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $255,773.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,057 shares in the company, valued at $10,071,290.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,102,836. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

