Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,558 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.4% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030,352 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 322.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,010,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,810 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 225,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.82.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.08 and a 200 day moving average of $125.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.