GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.16

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.16 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 6692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EAF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAF. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 4,320.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,990,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 401.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,361 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,949,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,388,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

