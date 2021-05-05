GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.16

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.16 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 6692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EAF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.
The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAF. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 4,320.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,990,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 401.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,361 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,949,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,388,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)
GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.
Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.