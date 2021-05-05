GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of EAF stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.34. 154,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. GrafTech International has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 1.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

