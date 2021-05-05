Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Short Interest Update

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE stock opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.03 and its 200-day moving average is $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,258,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,707,246.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total transaction of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.