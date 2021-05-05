Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRNNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grand City Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of GRNNF stock remained flat at $$27.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. 29 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

