Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.89

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 25380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

