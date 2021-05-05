Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Gap Up to $25.81

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.81, but opened at $26.71. Green Brick Partners shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 1,791 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 186.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 25,864.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 112,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

