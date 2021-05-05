Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.060-2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Green Dot also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.06-2.15 EPS.

Green Dot stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 493,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,427. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.25.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $470,772.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 149,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $7,345,309.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $205,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,993 shares of company stock worth $14,242,497. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.