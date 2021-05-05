Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.060-2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Green Dot also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.06-2.15 EPS.
Green Dot stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 493,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,427. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.95.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $470,772.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 149,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $7,345,309.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $205,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,993 shares of company stock worth $14,242,497. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.
Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.