Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Green Plains stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,170. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 114.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

