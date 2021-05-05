Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Green Plains Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 53.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Green Plains Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Green Plains Partners to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

NASDAQ GPP traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $12.54. 44,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,432. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $291.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.84. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.83% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GPP. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

